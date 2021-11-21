More than 8,000 new doses of COVID vaccine administered Saturday, Maine CDC says
68.21% percent of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A little more than 8,000 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday.
According to the Maine CDC, more than 6,100 of those were additional or booster shots.
At last check, 273 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
74 are in critical care.
35 are on a ventilator.
Case investigations are not conducted on the weekends.
The next update will come Tuesday.
