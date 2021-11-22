Maine DEP hearing to focus on permits for CMP power corridor

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is holding a public hearing Monday on whether to pull a key permit it has issued for the electricity corridor project known as New England Clean Energy Connect.

This comes after Central Maine Power announced on Friday it is temporarily halting construction on the project.

That decision came hours after Gov. Janet Mills said she sent a letter to NECEC President and CEO Thorn Dickinson urging him to stop construction.

Maine voters on Election Day overwhelmingly approved Question 1, which blocks the 145-mile corridor.

Mills certified the results of the election on Friday, meaning the referendum becomes law in 30 days.

CMP says it continues to challenge the referendum in the courts.

The first session of Monday’s public hearing starts at 9 a.m. and will include testimony and evidence from the involved parties. A second session is planned for 5 p.m. to include public testimony.

The Maine DEP commissioner has said she expects to have a ruling soon regarding the permits for the project.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.