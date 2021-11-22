Advertisement

Police investigate crash that killed driver at toll plaza

Deadly crash on Maine Turnpike
Deadly crash on Maine Turnpike(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDINER, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at a toll plaza that killed a driver.

Police say the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the West Gardiner Toll Plaza.

They say the driver of the vehicle has not been identified, and the medical examiner’s officer is scheduled to perform an autopsy to confirm their identity this week.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a guardrail, redirected itself back onto the highway and then hit a center pylon at the toll plaza.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PI School Board
Tensions Rise at Presque Isle School Board Meeting
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland
The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a more than $44 million dollar project to...
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

Melinda Hutchinson
Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash
Van Buren Fire
Van Buren Fire
deschene
As Seen on Rise & Shine 11.22.2021: Ignite PI
deschene
As Seen on Rise & Shine 11.22.2021: Ignite PI