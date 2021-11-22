As Seen on Rise & Shine 11.22.2021: Five Financial Things To Do Before 2022 Pt. 2
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this segment of AM Chats with Shawn Cunningham, Financial Planners Bryan Thompson & Ben Shaw of The Thompson Financial Group guest to go over the five things people should consider and do to get your financial lives in order before the New Year ushers in. Shawn Cunningham moderates the conversation.
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.