WAGM’s Winter Season Forecast - Part 1

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Welcome in to WAGM’s Winter Season Forecast. This is part one where we take a look at a general overview, and also what we’re expecting temperature-wise moving ahead. So let’s dive right in!

Large-scale climatological patterns affect our typical weather patterns that we see seasonably, both summer and winter. NOAA has been tracking what has been occurring in the equatorial Pacific. And they’ve determined this year will favor a La Niña pattern. What occurs with that, is wetter and drier conditions typically situate themselves in specific spots across the country -- as well as colder and warmer conditions also become specifically placed, in large-part due to the placement of the Jet stream.

Zooming in locally and focusing on temperatures, you can see that a good portion of the Eastern U.S. -- shows an above-average and warmer-than-normal temperature trend that is often associated with the La Niña pattern over our region during the winter months.

This goes hand-in-hand with NOAA’s Temperature Outlook. This is a snapshot of December 2021 through February 2022. Right exactly where those spots are from the La Niña pattern, we see a lot of above-average temperature trends, or the probability that warmer-than-normal temperatures will occur extending ahead this winter season. Taking a zoomed in look, over us locally, there’s a 40%-50% leaning towards above-normal temperatures and warmer-than-average conditions -- again, for a snapshot of December through February. But for a good portion of the winter season, it looks like we will be leaning towards above-average!

We can also take NOAA’s outlook and compare it to previous years locally, and search for typical trends that have been forming. Here’s Monthly Mean Average Temperatures in Caribou, over the past 11 years!

Past 11 year observed, monthly mean average temperatures for Caribou -- showing above-/below-average months compared to the climatological average for each month.

As an example, February is pinpointed in the Winter Forecast video. Our typical February Mean Average Temperature (aka, February’s climatological average) is right around 14.2 degrees Fahrenheit. And, doing a little bit of analysis to help us ultimately determine what we can expect for February 2022, we can see that 7 out of the 11 previous years pictured, have trended above-average. Overall, this points to and hints at a warming trend that has been going on for quite some time.

Another interesting thing to point out, is that 4 out of the 5 designated La Niña pattern winter seasons, have also seen the expected warmer-than-normal and above-average temperatures. This further shows direct proof of the Typical La Niña Winter pattern over our region. Ultimately, this analysis was used to help determine a forecasted February 2022 Mean monthly average temperature of around ~18.0 degrees!

We can then take that and use another variable, heating degree days, to look at what we’re expecting in terms of heating this winter season -- and how that ultimately impacts heating and fuel costs to heat your home.

The thing to know with Heating Degree Days is higher values means that there will be more heating, and ultimately, a little bit more you’ll end up paying with heating and fueling costs. Taking our example of projected mean average temperature for February 2022, that we determined to be ~18.0 degrees -- we can therefore figure out a projected heating degree day value. That turns out for February of 2022 to be 1316 heating degree days -- which is actually a little bit less than we were this past February 2021.

So right now it looks like February of 2022 may be a “money-saving” month compared to last year. But it looks like we’re split right down the middle ahead, with three months where we will spend a little bit less in terms of heating our homes, and there’s three months -- December, January, and March -- where we may have to spend a little bit more. But overall, we’re not too far off from where we were last year with heating degree days. Although, the other variable to take into consideration is the cost of heating is also expected to rise throughout this winter season!

