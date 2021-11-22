WAGM’s Winter Season Forecast - Part 2

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Welcome back in to WAGM’s Winter Season Forecast. This is part two looking at the upcoming 2021-2022 winter season, focusing on everyone’s favorite, snow total projections. So, let’s get right to it!

In part one, we talked about the La Niña Winter Pattern that situates different conditions across the country, including: wetter versus drier conditions; and also, colder versus warmer conditions. And, that’s in large-part due to the placement of the Jet Stream.

With temperatures, where we did see a strong indication for the La Niña pattern to produce above-normal temperatures over a good portion of the Eastern U.S. -- extending up to us locally, here over Maine. There isn’t as strong of an indication locally with the La Niña Winter Pattern for above-average precip or below-average precip to occur.

Just immediately off to our south and west, over the Great Lakes region, there is an indication for wetter-than-normal conditions. But unfortunately, over us, we have to look to different means in order to make a prediction moving ahead!

Another resource to use is NOAA’s Three-Month Outlooks. Very similar to what we saw with temperatures, NOAA puts out a three-month outlook for precipitation.

This is a snapshot of December 2021 through February 2022. Taking a zoomed in look, over the Great Lakes region there is again a leaning towards above-normal precip conditions or wetter-than-normal precip that will most likely be occurring there.

Whereas, over us locally in Maine, NOAA has more of a leaning towards ‘Equal Chances’ -- or, ‘Equal Odds’ for either an above-normal precip season, below-normal precip, or simply right on average, normal precip values. There isn’t a leaning for one of these three situations to occur more probabilistically over the other. It makes it kind of hard to actually predict what we can expect ahead for our season’s snow totals.

So ultimately, we have to turn to good old localized climatology!

Here’s a look back over the past thirty-years with our snow totals, in Caribou. Our climatological average for the thirty-year period, and therefore what we would typically see in a given season, is about 118-inches of snow.

The darker blues therefore indict above-average season snow total years, and the lighter blues are below-normal season totals. With some analysis, there are some mini-patterns that end up forming.

We sort of have a back-and-forth pattern of stretches, with first above-average season snow totals [roughly 1993 to 2000]. Then, moving to a below-average stretch of season snow totals [2001 to 2006, and 2008-2012]. And then, we just recently had an above-average stretch of season snow totals [2013-2019]. There is indication that we may be starting to swing with the pendulum in the opposite direction. And it looks like we could be starting up now, with a below-average season stretch extending ahead.

So, this is my best predictions for the 2021-2022 season snow totals -- estimating: 105.7 inches of snow, that we’re likely to see across the entire season!

-- Which is actually very similar to where we were last year, just a few inches under the 107.9 inches of snow accumulations that we saw last winter season.

There’s a lot to track moving ahead! As of November 19th, we’ve picked up 3.5-inches of snow so far, with our first few systems. And actually to date, it was right where we were this point last year in the winter season.

So, a lot to cover moving ahead over the coming months. And we’ll ultimately see if we do get those above-average temperatures, and those snow totals predictions that match very closely to last year.

We’ll have to keep a close eye on that, throughout the winter season!

