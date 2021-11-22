Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone.

Moderate to locally heavy rain showers are still continuing this morning... expected to last into the early afternoon. We’ll begin to dry out quickly after lunchtime from west to east, with a cold front on the approach.

A lot of us are still looking to pick-up an additional 0.25-0.75″-inches of rain totals, before the drier conditions move in.

Today is also our warmest day this week, with mid-40s for highs... before the cold front brings cooler feeling temps and breezy conditions into Tuesday and Wednesday.

A first look at your Thanksgiving forecast sees a mixture of sun & clouds, with upper-30s and a few isolated showers. Overall, the holiday is looking pretty nice, before rain, mix, and snow move in for the end of the week.

For the latest on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

