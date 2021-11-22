Advertisement

Woman sentenced for manslaughter in 2019 Glenburn crash

Melinda Hutchinson
Melinda Hutchinson(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WABI) - A woman from Corinth was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for killing a man in a crash in Glenburn.

Thirty-year-old Melinda Hutchinson pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter and OUI.

She was also ordered to serve four years of probation.

Hutchinson was driving on Route 15 in Glenburn in July of 2019.

She collided head on with another vehicle driven by 70-year-old Gordon Stuart of Bangor.

Stuart died.

Two teenagers in the car with him were injured.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PI School Board
Tensions Rise at Presque Isle School Board Meeting
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigate the death of a three year old in Howland
The U.S. General Services Administration has awarded a more than $44 million dollar project to...
Massachusetts business gets Madawaska port project
Hazard Pay
Some Mainers may see $300 Hazard Pay Checks on November 1st

Latest News

Deadly crash on Maine Turnpike
Police investigate crash that killed driver at toll plaza
Van Buren Fire
Van Buren Fire
deschene
As Seen on Rise & Shine 11.22.2021: Ignite PI
deschene
As Seen on Rise & Shine 11.22.2021: Ignite PI