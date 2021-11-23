Advertisement

Busy holiday travel week begins in Maine

Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - The Thanksgiving holiday week has arrived and AAA is predicting travel volume to be some of the highest on record.

AAA is projecting more than 2.4 million people from New England will travel for Thanksgiving, with the vast majority driving. Air travel is also expected to increase by more than 80% compared to 2020, when pandemic restrictions were in full force. Across the country, more than 53 million people are expected to travel.

People who are driving will be paying more. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Maine was $3.43 as of Monday morning. That is $1.31 higher than a year ago. And tolls recently increased along the Maine Turnpike.

There is good news for air travelers with AAA reporting that the average lowest airfare is 25% lower than last year.

The heaviest traffic on the roads is expected to be Wednesday afternoon between noon and 8. Midday on Thursday and Friday will also likely see heavy traffic.

Monday also marked the deadline for federal employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including TSA workers. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he did not expect the mandate to have any impact on holiday travel across the country.

