Caribou Community School Chalks Messages of Thanks

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A group of local 8th graders took their lesson on the road to spread some messages of thanks. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Heather Anderson – Grade 8 Teacher – Caribou Community School “Our students have been reading this book called ‘long walk to water’ and we’ve been talking about the idea of resiliency, and we’ve been thinking about how resilient our community has been through covid. "

Heather Anderson is the 8th Grade Teacher at Caribou Community School. She says that when talking about the pandemic, the class agreed that one profession that deserves a lot of thanks, is the health care professionals.”

Heather” And we thought we could help out the doctors and nurses at Cary Medical Center and all of the professionals that work here by spreading some good cheer with thank you messages... we brainstormed some different ways to say thank you and to show gratitude and they were able to choose and create stencils that have those messages, and they are chalking them on the sidewalk”

According to some students, this was also a foreign language lesson.

Brynne Hamilton – 8th Grade – Caribou Community School “I chose to do Merci, so anyone who speaks that language can read it”

Coltin Hopkins – 8th Grade -Caribou Community School” We chose thank you in Swedish, so I don’t know how to pronounce it, but ‘Tack’ I think.

Hopkins also expressed why he felt this was a much better lesson than his regular assignments.

Coltin “We should always express our thanks to people, especially if theyre working this hard to keep the community together”

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

