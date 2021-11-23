Houlton Rotary Club 66th Annual Auction is Underway

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

The 66th Annual Houlton Rotary Auction has begun.

The Auction, which is broadcast on radio, television and on the internet, is raising money for a variety of projects and charities in the Houlton area including the extension of a River Walking Trail. The items up for auction have all been donated by area businesses and individuals and have a total retail value of over $78,000 dollars.

“It’s a great community event, it’s a tradition in the community, people have loved this event, unfortunately we can’t have the public in this year…we have a tremendous amount of support from our community this year, we’ve got over $78000 dollars, I think it’s probably a record year…we’ve got a phone bank taking the calls, they’ll take the bids, the auctioneers will read them on the air and we’re on the air from 6 to 9:30, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week” - Nancy Ketch – Rotarian, Houlton Rotary Club

The Auction runs up until Wednesday night at 9:30 PM, for more information please visit http://houltonrotary.org

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.