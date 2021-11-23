Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison for double killing in Maine

Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH PARIS, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who killed his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in a jealous rage has been sentenced to life prison.

Mark Penley was convicted of killing Heather Bickford, of Canton, and her boyfriend, Dana Hill, of Paris.

The killings took place at Hill’s apartment on New Year’s night in 2019.

Court documents show Bickford feared for her life and claimed Penley had been following her.

In Maine, the maximum sentence for murder is life in prison.

A judge on Tuesday imposed a pair of life sentences — one for each victim.

