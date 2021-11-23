Advertisement

Record high number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

Data reflects case information collected by Maine CDC since Saturday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest information on coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine according to state's...
Latest information on coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine according to state's vaccination dashboard(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 28 more Mainers lost their lives with COVID, according to the latest information released by the Maine CDC.

14 of those come from a review of vital records.

There are also 1,098 new cases since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 12,542 new COVID booster shots given out since Monday according to the vaccination dashboard.

67.71% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Kennebec County adding 130 new cases since Saturday. Penobscot has 125.

56 new ones in Franklin County, 37 in Waldo, 24 in Washington and 21 in Hancock counties.

The Maine CDC is reporting another new record high of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.

There are currently 298 people in a hospital.

96 patients are in the ICU and 40 are on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Change this caption before publishing
Identity of boy found dead in Howland confirmed
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Deadly crash on Maine Turnpike
Police investigate crash that killed driver at toll plaza
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
WAGMWinterForecastP01
WAGM’s Winter Season Forecast - Part 1

Latest News

The winter sports season starts in just a couple of weeks and teams were able to begin...
winter sports
Opioids
Maine to receive $2.3 million to help fight opioid epidemic
newsbreak
WAGM Morning Newsbreak on the Web: 11.23.2021
newsbreak
WAGM Morning Newsbreak on the Web: 11.23.2021