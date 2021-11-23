Record high number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19

Latest information on coronavirus cases and vaccination rates in Maine according to state's vaccination dashboard (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 28 more Mainers lost their lives with COVID, according to the latest information released by the Maine CDC.

14 of those come from a review of vital records.

There are also 1,098 new cases since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 12,542 new COVID booster shots given out since Monday according to the vaccination dashboard.

67.71% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated according to the latest information from the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Kennebec County adding 130 new cases since Saturday. Penobscot has 125.

56 new ones in Franklin County, 37 in Waldo, 24 in Washington and 21 in Hancock counties.

The Maine CDC is reporting another new record high of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday.

There are currently 298 people in a hospital.

96 patients are in the ICU and 40 are on a ventilator.

