Rep. Jared Golden Visits NMCC

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Congressman Jared Golden paid a visit to Aroostook County.

The congressman toured the Smith & Wesson facility in Houlton, observing how various parts of their handguns and handcuffs are manufactured. Congressman Golden then paid a visit to Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle to discuss training programs and opportunities within the college and how the government could better support trade jobs within the state.

“Were working closely with them to try and expand some of the training opportunities that they do here in the state, so the mechanized logging apprenticeship program being one example, we’re trying to get more funds to the college here. It’s a really great program…a mobile welding unit, that would be helpful for going around the state, trying to get high school kids some experience with welding, see if they would be good candidates and have an interest in different shops including Bath Iron Works, those are just a couple of the goals I have right now.” - Rep. Jared Golden – (D) US Representative - Maine District 2

The congressman said he would be staying in Aroostook county overnight and returning to Lewiston the following morning.

