Winter sports tryouts and practices begin

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Winter sports are just around the corner and today was the first day of tryouts and practices. The Teams hit the hardwood around the County as they prepared for the upcoming season. In Houlton it is the start of a new era as Houlton and Greater Houlton Christian Academy have formed a cooperative team in all sports. In the past GHCA students could play for the school in the community that they reside in, but now the Eagle players will join forces with the Shiretowners. We will have more on this story before the start of the season. The Caribou Vikings boys and CAHS Girls both won state titles back in March of 2020 and the SAHS girls were Class D runners up.

Staying in Houlton, Houlton/ Hodgdon cooperative hockey team also on the ice for the first time. The Blackhawks have a new coach this year and are excited for the puck to drop. Karl Enroth takes over the program. The Black Hawks and Presque Isle Wildcats are the only two hockey teams in the County The Presque Isle Wildcats lost in the Northern Regional Championship game back in 2020.

They were getting ready to get on the mat today in Caribou for the first wrestling practice of the season. Wrestling was not offered last year because of COVID guidelines. Caribou and Fort Kent are the two County schools with teams again this year. Both teams will compete in several weekend tournament this coming season.

Now to a different mat. Cheering practice also began today as teams prepare for what they hope will be a more normal season. Last year competitions were done virtually. The CAHS Panthers were the class D runners up last year. That ended their 7 year run of winning State Championships. Nordic and Alpine ski practice will begin next week.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.