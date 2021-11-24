Advertisement

Arizona man sentenced on drug related charges in Northern Maine

Screenshot of Scales of Justice
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Arizona man will spend 15 years in jail for several drug related charges in Northern Maine.

54-year-old Eric Waldron is charged with conspiring to distribute and to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He pleaded guilty in June.

We’re told Waldron and several others distributed large amounts of methamphetamine in Northern Maine between January 2017 and August 2018.

Court documents say Waldron coordinated multi-pound shipments of methamphetamine from Arizona to others who distributed it in Aroostook County.

Those involved sent thousands of dollars in cash to Waldron in connection with this drug trafficking enterprise.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Man sentenced to life in prison for double killing in Maine
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Red and blue lights
Police identify man fatally shot in Hiram Saturday

Latest News

newsbreak
WAGM This Morning Newsbreak on the Web : 11.24.2021
WAGM This Morning Newsbreak on the Web : 11.24.2021
Intervention Aroostook: 10.26.2021
sarah
As Seen on WAGM This Morning: Ways To Overcome Depression During Holidays & Pandemic
sarah
As Seen on WAGM This Morning: Ways To Overcome Depression During Holidays & Pandemic