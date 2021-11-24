Advertisement

Free Thanksgiving Meals Offered Around the County

Happy Thanksgiving
By WAGM News
Nov. 24, 2021
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

The following is a list of Free Thanksgiving Meals being offered around Aroostook County:

Presque Isle

Framework Church - 387 Centerline Rd, Presque Isle, ME 04769

11:30 AM - Sit Down Meal With Others

or

Call (207)-764-5187 to Request Meal Delivery

Caribou

Burger Boy - 234 Sweden St, Caribou, ME 04736

Drive Through Meal

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Houlton

St. Mary’s Church - 112 Military St., Houlton, ME 04730

11:30 AM to 2:00 PM - Sit Down Meal - Takeout Available

Fort Kent

All Things Become New - Eagle Lake, Wallagrass, Soldier Pond, and Fort Kent Areas

Call (207)-444-9070 to Request Meal Delivery

Mapleton

Mapleton Lions Club - 1713 ME-163, Mapleton, ME 04757

Drive Through Meal

11:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Or

Call (207)-764-0056 (Mapleton Diner) to Request Meal Delivery

Other events may be happening around the county, if you are offering a Free Thanksgiving Meal and would like your event added please contact news@wagmtv.com

