Free Thanksgiving Meals Offered Around the County
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -
The following is a list of Free Thanksgiving Meals being offered around Aroostook County:
Presque Isle
Framework Church - 387 Centerline Rd, Presque Isle, ME 04769
11:30 AM - Sit Down Meal With Others
or
Call (207)-764-5187 to Request Meal Delivery
Caribou
Burger Boy - 234 Sweden St, Caribou, ME 04736
Drive Through Meal
11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Houlton
St. Mary’s Church - 112 Military St., Houlton, ME 04730
11:30 AM to 2:00 PM - Sit Down Meal - Takeout Available
Fort Kent
All Things Become New - Eagle Lake, Wallagrass, Soldier Pond, and Fort Kent Areas
Call (207)-444-9070 to Request Meal Delivery
Mapleton
Mapleton Lions Club - 1713 ME-163, Mapleton, ME 04757
Drive Through Meal
11:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Or
Call (207)-764-0056 (Mapleton Diner) to Request Meal Delivery
Other events may be happening around the county, if you are offering a Free Thanksgiving Meal and would like your event added please contact news@wagmtv.com
Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.