Houlton/GHCA form cooperative teams in all sports

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -Houlton and Greater Houlton Christian Academy are joining forces to form cooperative teams in all sports. In the past GHCA and Houlton competed together in track and field and cross country, but now an agreement has been signed allowing GHCA student athletes to compete with the Shires in all Middle School and High School sports.

(Jon Solomon):” We are very excited. Being able to offer opportunities to all kids here in the area. Having an opportunity because in 2020 we lost a lot of things. The excitement is back, and it is good to see.”

Greater Houlton Christian Academy had a basketball team back in 2019-20 season, but the majority of the squad graduated. John Hall Athletic Director at GHCA says this agreement means his student athletes will have opportunities to compete.

(John Hall):” It’s been hard over the years to consistently fill a team. One year you might have a team and the next year was uncertain if you had enough. This gives us a stable way to always have a place for them to play.”

The Shiretowners and Eagles already have cooperative teams in Track and Field and cross country and also GHCA players could compete on the hockey team or football team.

Solomon:” We coop in a lot of fall sports and coop in track in the spring. Just looking at some of the other activities we had to offer for John and GHCA. It just made a lot of sense to be able to give his kids more opportunities.”

Over the last few years when GHCA did not offer a sport student athletes could compete for the school in their hometown. Now this means that students who attend the Academy will all be playing on the same team and Hall thinks that is one of the big benefits.

Hall:” The best thing about it in my opinion, kids get to sit in the same classroom and then they get to play for the same team.”

Solomon and Hall feel this will increase the number of student athletes and that will play a benefit to programs who are short on numbers.

Solomon:” We have jv teams we have not been able to fill over the last couple of years. Having more kids participate is better all the way around.”

Hall:” Good interest. It is new to everybody, and I am sure it is going to grow. In a year or two from now it will be the way it is and how we do it.”

