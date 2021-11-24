Advertisement

Maine CDC Director offers Thanksgiving gathering advice

Keep your guests safe this Thanksgiving
Keep your guests safe this Thanksgiving(KGNS)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The director of the Maine CDC is offering some advice for people to keep their holiday gatherings as safe as possible.

Dr. Nirav Shah says he recognizes the need for people to be together, but he thinks if there is a chance to do so outside, maybe around fire, that could be a good option.

Also, if you are inside your home, open windows to allow for better ventilation.

And even though no one wants to do it, wear a mask if the circumstances call for it.

“The bottom line is that holiday celebrations can and should happen this year, but the planning for those celebrations should recognize that COVID looms large,” explained Shah. “COVID takes advantage of the very things that we do when we get together to celebrate. Being together for extended periods of time, lingering over the dinner table, talking, singing, arguing about politics, all the things that make holidays memorable.”

He says the moral of the story is to plan ahead.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors say both victims were shot multiple times in the head, neck and chest.
Man sentenced to life in prison for double killing in Maine
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
US to require vaccines for all border crossers in January
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Arizona man sentenced on drug related charges in Northern Maine

Latest News

Happy Thanksgiving
Free Thanksgiving Meals Offered Around the County
Two women from strong arrested on drug charges
Women from Strong arrested on drug trafficking charges
Houlton and Greatern Houlton Christian Academy will now compete together in all sports.
Houlton/GHCA Coop team
newsbreak
WAGM This Morning Newsbreak on the Web : 11.24.2021