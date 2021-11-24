Advertisement

Scarborough 911 dispatcher helps family deliver baby boy

By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WABI) - Not every 9-1-1 call has a happy ending, but this one in southern Maine certainly did.

A Scarborough dispatcher is being credited for helping a family from Old Orchard Beach deliver a healthy baby boy.

On Monday evening, Amanda Marden answered a 9-1-1 call from a family requesting medical assistance for a woman in labor.

Scarborough Police say Marden, a certified and licensed emergency medical dispatcher, was able to provide instructions to the caller to assist the woman while first responders headed to the family’s home.

But, the baby was born before their arrival.

When first responders arrived, they took care of both mother and baby who are healthy and are now recovering/

For her actions, Marden has been nominated to receive the Stork Award from the Maine Emergency Medical Services Bureau.

She’s also been accepted into the “Stork Club” of the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch.

