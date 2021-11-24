Advertisement

Women from Strong arrested on drug trafficking charges

30-year-old Samantha Atwood and 37-year-old Felicia Bell are charged with drug trafficking.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STRONG, Maine (WABI) - Two women from Strong were arrested on drug charges following an investigation that started earlier this month.

We’re told a search warrant was issued on November 6th in Rangeley following a drug overdose.

Police say Atwood and Bell were not involved in that overdose.

Multiple interviews led to a search warrant for a residence on Farmington Road in Strong which led to their arrests.

Intervention Aroostook: 10.26.2021