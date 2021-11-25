Maine CDC reports 548 new COVID-19 cases before the holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 548 new cases of COVID-19 on this Thanksgiving.

There are no new deaths to report Thursday.

Kennebec County is showing 109 new cases, Penobscot has 65, Aroostook 54 and Franklin County has 27.

67.79% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

9,563 new doses were administered on Wednesday.

Of those new doses, 7,246 were booster shots.

The Maine CDC is reporting another record day Thursday with 327 people in the hospital.

There is also a record 108 people with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit.

39 people are on ventilators.

