Maine school worker charged with sex crime pleads not guilty

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A former employee of Maine’s largest school district has pleaded not guilty to federal sex crimes, including exploiting a child in the classroom.

Thirty-two-year-old Benjamin Conroy had worked as an education technician for students on the autism spectrum in Portland Public Schools.

The Maine Department of Education revoked his state credential, and he was terminated in late October.

The Portland Press Herald reports Conroy entered his plea on Tuesday in a hearing via Zoom.

He did not speak during the appearance other than to enter the plea and answer questions from a judge.

