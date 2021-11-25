Turkey Frying Safety Tips

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

When it comes to cooking your Thanksgiving turkey, many may turn to deep frying to get that perfect golden skin, but before you pour in the oil and light the burner, keep these safety tips in mind.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, but with a little preparation and patience many can be avoided. First, find a safe area at least ten feet away from your home and away from garages, decks, fences and trees. Also ensure that your turkey is properly thawed and dry. Frozen or wet turkeys can cause hot oil to splatter or boil over, which can lead to burns, or potentially ignite and cause a fire.

“For those of us county boys who may want to attempt to deep fry a turkey, just make sure that you do it outside, not in a shed, not in a garage, but make sure that your deep fryer is outside and then it’ll be safe, if something goes wrong it’s outside, just get away from it and call the fire department.” - Darrell White – Chief, Presque Isle Fire Department

The National Fire Protection Association also says to ensure that you never leave a deep fryer unattended and before removing the turkey from the fryer to make sure that the burner is turned off.

