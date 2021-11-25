PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

~Wishing everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving today, to you and your whole family!~

The holiday sees plenty of sunshine, and winds backing-off during the afternoon... along with nice, and quieter conditions for your turkey day!

This is all a bit of a precursor and the calm before the storm for tomorrow, into the weekend. Our first significant winter storm of the season is gearing up to start Friday AM and lasting all the way through Saturday PM.

**Already the NWS has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Cent. & NW Aroostook, effective 7:00am Friday through 7:00pm Saturday.** Our biggest concerns with this early-season storm are heavy snow showers leading to higher-end snow total amounts, as well as significant travel and road impacts both Friday and Saturday -- and especially for any return travel from the holiday weekend.

A brief period of rain and freezing rain that we’ll see tomorrow morning, will lead to icy and slick travel conditions for the first half of the day on Black Friday. Then, we’ll quickly transition over to an all-snow event by Friday afternoon... picking up in intensity, with heavy snow banding overnight Friday into Saturday.

Snow total projections are still holding firm... with 4.0-6.0″-inches expected for Southeast Aroostook; widespread 6.0-8.0″-inches for Cent./Northwest Aroostook; and higher elevation spots/far Northern County locations may see +10.0″-inches.

Again, it’s important to make sure to take precautions on the roads with this early-season storm, and also plan accordingly on return travel from the holiday weekend -- with Sunday looking like the significantly better travel day.

For more details on the forecast and the winter storm, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a safe, healthy, and very Happy Thanksgiving day today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.