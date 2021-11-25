Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

After our chillier-feeling day today with plenty of sunshine... the Thanksgiving holiday is looking very nice tomorrow, with leftover sunshine and winds backing-off throughout the day!

Then, the likelihood of our first significant snowmaker of the season, is gearing up for the end of the week.

Right now, we’re anticipating scattered precip starting up early Friday morning. The first half of the day Friday, is a transition period where we’ll be going back-and-forth from rain to freezing rain, and a few snow showers all the way into the early afternoon. It looks right now from guidance that snow totals will be limited throughout the first half of the day Friday. But still icing conditions from the mix and freezing rain, will already cause road and travel concerns for Friday morning.

Then by Friday afternoon, that’s when the system will start amping up, changing to an all-snow event through Friday evening into Saturday. Model guidance is currently favoring heavier banding of snow to occur, especially into the early AM Saturday -- so that’s where our higher-end snow totals are likely to come into play.

Early estimate snow total projections with this system, look to be -- 4.0-6.0″-inches for Southeast Aroostook up to around Monticello. And widespread 6.0-8.0″-inches for Central & Northwestern locations. Higher elevation spots and along the Northern stretches may see localized totals pushing +10.0″-inches.

Western New Brunswick is also likely to fall into the 6.0-8.0″-inch range -- but there will be a very sharp cut-off as guidance is showing the mixed precip line hovering just east of the International border.

Already start to take into account plans for return travel from the Thanksgiving holiday. Travel and roadways will be significantly impacted both Friday into Saturday, and Sunday is looking like the better day for any long-distance return travel plans.

More to track and watch with this system over the next 24 hours, and we’ll keep you updated ahead. For more details, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening, and a very Happy Thanksgiving tomorrow!

