Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Friday

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 67.81% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

3,101 new doses were administered on Thursday.

Of those new doses, 2,407 were booster shots.

At last report, the Maine CDC said 327 people were in the hospital with COVID-19.

There were also a record 108 people with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit.

39 people are on ventilators.

Case investigations were not conducted because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.