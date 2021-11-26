PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good holiday week Friday -- and Happy Black Friday, everyone!

***Updates to our Winter Storm lasting today into tomorrow. The National Weather Service has Winter Storm Warnings for Central & Northwest Aroostook in effect 4:00pm tonight, through 7:00pm Saturday. And a Winter Weather Advisory for Southeast Aroostook effective 7:00pm this evening, through 7:00pm tomorrow.***

Already snow showers are coming down west of Route 11, with Rain mixed with snow expected to start up for Central and Southeastern locations approaching the 9:00am hour.

Rain mixed with snow lasts throughout the first-half of the day today, for areas east of Route 11. We’re anticipating the countywide changeover to all-snow by 3:00/4:00pm this afternoon. At that point, the snowfall intensity is looking to pick-up with heavier snow lasting throughout much of the later evening and overnight.

Road conditions and travel is expected to quickly deteriorate also by the evening hours tonight, with only necessary travel recommended for Saturday. We are expecting widespread hazardous travel, with significantly reduced visibilities, and slick, snow-covered roadways. If headed out and about, take it slow and make sure to leave extra space in-between you and the vehicle in front of you.

A look at update snow total projections: SE Aroostook, 4.0-6.0″-inches; Cent./NW Aroostook. along with Western New Brunswick, 6.0-10.0″-inches; and, higher elevation locations, along with far Northwestern spots, localized +10.0″-inches.

For the latest details on the winter storm and the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

