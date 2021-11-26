PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Thanksgiving evening, everyone!

***Update to our approaching winter storm. The NWS has issued Winter Storm Warnings for Central & Northwest Aroostook, and Winter Storm Watches for Southeast Aroostook and Northern Washington County, effective 7:00am Friday through 7:00pm Saturday.***

This will be a longer duration system and winter storm... with heavy wet snow anticipated to come down and pick up in intensity throughout Friday afternoon, all the way into Saturday morning and midday.

Our biggest concerns are significant impacts to travel and road conditions, already for tomorrow morning and lasting into Saturday PM. Especially with holiday weekend travel, only recommending on necessary travel by Friday night through the first half of the weekend. It looks like the better travel day and clean up day will be Sunday.

An update to projected snow total amounts, we’re looking at 6.0-8.0″-inches for Southeast Aroostook, and widespread 8.0-10.0″-inches for Central and Northwestern locations, as well as Western New Brunswick. Higher elevation spots, and the far Northern/Western tiers may even exceed that, with possible localized 10.0-12.0″-inches.

For more details on the winter storm and forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a good rest of their Thanksgiving evening!

