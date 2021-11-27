Eagle Lake Non-Profit Feeds Community on Thanksgiving

SOLDIER’S POND, Maine (WAGM) - This Thanksgiving, Aroostook County did what small communities do best—take care of their neighbors. In the St John Valley, one organization gave thanks to their supportive community

All Things Become New delivered 370 meals to the St John Valley this Thanksgiving

MORNEAULT “We purchased 300 lbs of turkeys”

The non-profit supports brain injury survivors and their families. Morneault’s daughter Mindy Forino sustained a brain injury while playing soccer. After years of medical appointments, they created All Things Become New. Last year they planned a conference, but it was canceled due to covid

MONREAULT “we were like how else can we show the community that they’re important and that we care”

So they gathered volunteers and people in need of meals

FORINO “When we started our organization obviously you start really from the bottom you start having not a lot, and our support in the community, and the surrounding communities, has been unbelievably supportive of our organization and people donating time, money, different resources, you name it people are so giving and we just wanted to find a way to give back to our community”

Now they’re in their 2nd year of delivering meals to the Valley. Volunteers showed up wednesday to prep, and more spent their Thanksgiving day cooking, dishing, and delivering food.

MORNEAULT “some people, because of age and location and resources, don’t have that kind of meal in their home”

And Morneault says next year they hope to have more volunteers and more mouths to feed

FORINO “Its really nice to see the look on their face when they get the meals and just how thankful they really truly are” (VO of delivering to Jacqueline)

MORNEAULT “If I would have been able to call all my people from last year, we would have cooked for 500, and I thought eh maybe next year, maybe next year”

Their hope for All Things Become New is to help people around the state who are dealing with traumatic brain injuries...and to gather an even bigger team to feed the St John Community next year... Rhian Lowndes newssource8

