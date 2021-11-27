Houlton’s Holiday Craft Fair Returns

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Houlton is jumping headfirst into the holiday season.

Last week started off Houlton’s Holiday Open Houses, encouraging the community to shop local this holiday season. But the festivities didn’t end with raffles and sales. Jane Torres, executive director of the Greater Houlton Chamber of Commerce, says there’s more to come.

TORRESAll these things happen and people come home for the holidays which is wonderful so it gives everybody something to do

The Holiday Light Parade kicks off tomorrow following rt 1 to the Tree Lighting in Market Square. And of course, the Craft Fair returned this year

TORRES Today and tomorrow is the rec center craft fair which we didn’t do last year because of covid so it’s nice to see them back at it again

The 37-year-old fair saw 57 vendors this year and crowds of shoppers

CARMICHAEL “This is the time of year when our local vendors come out and we hope people will support, it’s very important for our area through the pandemic and they’re here and eager to sell their product”

Kaitie and Robert Gilmour are craft fair veterans and say last year’s cancellations made it hard to do business

GILMOUR A lot of especially his business comes directly from vendor events so it was greatly impacted last year

Torres says the holiday shopping season will start in earnest after this week’s events, and she hopes people will choose to shop local.

