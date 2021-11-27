Two hospitalized following crash in Arookstook County

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police believe poor weather and road conditions may have played a factor in a head-on crash in Aroostook County.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Route 163 in T11 R4 Wels.

Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered roads and crossed the center line.

Officials say 69-year-old Linda Mastro of Portage noticed Deabay’s car in the opposite lane and tried to get her vehicle over towards the ditch to avoid being hit but was not successful.

Both Deabay and Mastro were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

