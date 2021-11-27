PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone -- and a quick update on our Winter Storm! ~

***The NWS’ Winter Storm Warnings for Central & Northwest Aroostook, and Winter Weather Advisory for Southeast Aroostook are still in effect all the way through 7:00pm Saturday evening.***

We’re currently seeing heavier banding of snow occurring, with significantly reduced and low visibility on the roadways. Roads are also becoming fully snow-covered, leading to very difficult and hazardous travel throughout the overnight, and into the day tomorrow. Only recommending on necessary travel into Saturday.

If you have to head out, take it slow and make sure to leave extra space in-between you and the vehicle in front of you. Also yield, give way, and respect the plows, working hard to keep us all safe during this early-season snow storm.

We’re expecting heavier pockets of snow to continue through the morning hours tomorrow. And then, we’ll begin to back-off in intensity, leading to scattered snow showers past midday into the afternoon.

A look at updated snow total projections: SE Aroostook, 4.0-6.0″-inches; Cent. Aroostook, along with Western New Brunswick, 6.0-8.0″-inches; and, NW Aroostook, along with higher elevations, 8.0-10.0″-inches.

For the latest details on the winter storm and the forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe holiday weekend!

