11-year-old girl dies after father shoots her in Texas hunting accident, authorities say

An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on...
An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on Saturday.(Source: Gray News)
By Collin Maxwell, Tayler Davis, Curtis Heyen and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) — An 11-year-old girl died after being accidentally shot by her father on a hunting lease on Saturday.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning identified the girl as Daisy Grace Lynn George, who was enrolled in the sixth grade in the Hallsville, Texas, Independent School District, KSLA reported.

Sheriff’s office dispatchers began receiving calls about 5:15 p.m. Saturday about a hunting accident involving an 11-year-old girl, according to a news release.

Authorities learned that the child’s father had accidentally shot her with a high-powered rifle on a hunting lease a couple miles from downtown Hallsville, said the statement released by Harrison County sheriff’s Capt. Tyler Owen.

The 11-year-old gunshot victim had life-threatening injuries. Medics requested a helicopter, but all helicopters had been grounded due to inclement weather in the region.

Emergency personnel took the wounded child to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Harrison sheriff’s deputies, Hallsville police officers and Texas DPS personnel escorted them to the Longview, Texas, hospital.

“After lifesaving efforts were administered, the 11-year-old female was pronounced deceased,” the news release stated.

A Harrison County sheriff’s investigator, a crime scene investigator and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game warden are continuing to investigate the child’s death.

“Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for all involved,” Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. “B.J.” Fletcher stated in the news release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office and the Hallsville ISD Superintendent John Martin are coordinating grief counselors for all faculty members and students affected by this sudden loss.

