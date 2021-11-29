Brewer Witches teams use trip to County as bonding experience

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Brewer boys and girls teams make the trip north each year for this event. The coaches say this is a great bonding experience for the players.

(Chris Horr):” We have been here for five years and every year we have done it, it is great team bonding whether it is the first week of tryouts or we get a week before it starts. It shows us teams we haven’t seen before. A lot of the kids haven’t even been to Aroostook County and it is great team bonding. We are not always ready for it, but it is great way to start. The County teams do a great job of hosting us.”

(Ben Goodwin):” We love the experience of coming up here. They put on a great atmosphere for the kids to play in. It is a great team bonding for us. The kids will go back to the hotel room tonight and have an opportunity to stay. A lot of guys haven’t been up north before, so this gives them an opportunity to get up see Northern Maine. It is a great team atmosphere.”

Horr says that this weekend a big benefit to a young team or a veteran team.

Horr:” If you have a new team, it is good for them to bond together. If you have a mixture it is another thing to bond together and if you have a veteran team, they enjoy it because they remember how these have been in the past. We really enjoy it, and I am glad we get invited every year and it is something we look forward to.” The coaches and players realize it is still very early in the year and this gives them an idea on what they have to work on prior to the start of the season. They also know they will have some good competition.

Goodwin:” Four game when we come up. We are going to play three today and one tomorrow. We always come up here and have some great competition. The teams always play hard up here. It’s a great way for us to start the season.” The boys basketball team is a veteran squad returning several players from last year’s squad. They are hoping for some success on the hardwood.

Goodwin:” We set some goals and they are pretty high goals. I think we got a great group. I think they will work hard to achieve them and hopefully we can continue to shoot the ball well.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.