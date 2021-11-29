Driver dead following crash on Hebron Road in Paris

PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - A man is dead following a crash on Hebron Road in Paris Sunday afternoon.

Paris Police confirm that the driver died after swerving off the road and crashing into the woods.

Officials say the driver’s identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

A man who was driving by at the time says he found the driver unresponsive when he stopped to help.

The good Samaritan was able to pry the truck’s door open with a crowbar and cut away the airbag, but the driver was still trapped.

Another witness told the good Samaritan she was behind the truck as it was driving at a high speed when she saw the truck swerve off the road and crash into the woods.

Hebron Road in Paris was closed for about two hours around the 300-block area to allow crews to reconstruct and clear the scene of the crash.

