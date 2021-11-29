Local Author Donates Children’s Book Proceeds to Food Pantries

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

A local children’s book author is doing his best to stock Aroostook County Food Pantries. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard finds out how “Doug the Waterbug” aims to fill the minds and bellies of local children.

“It was Christmas Eve day and all the critters came out to play”

Mark Roberts is a man of many titles, author, illustrator, veteran, inventory lead at Hannaford’s supermarket, but perhaps one of the most fitting titles would be Philanthropist. Roberts wrote and illustrated his children’s book “Doug the Waterbug’s First Christmas”, and in tandem with Hannaford’s, is donating the proceeds of his book to local food pantries in Aroostook County.

“Doug the Waterbug’s First Christmas pretty much speaks for itself, it’s about a waterbug, his first Christmas. It’s Christmas Eve day and he pretty much spends time with family and friends to have fun, and then it’s a story about sharing and helping out” says Roberts.

An avid painter, Roberts began writing a story to go along with his artwork. The artwork for the book is currently on display at the Presque Isle Library.

Roberts was first inspired to help when the Food Pantry in his hometown of Mars Hill lost funding one year, and was not able to provide holiday meals to those in need.

“A couple of years ago, my hometown food pantry ran into a bit of a glitch…so they didn’t qualify for the food banks, so they went through a holiday where they couldn’t get the turkeys and the hams…and I started doing some fundraising” says Roberts

4 food pantries around the county will receive the proceeds of “Doug the Waterbug’s First Christmas” Roberts held a book signing at the Hannaford’s in Houlton, where fans lined up to get an autographed copy.

“Today is a good day today, and I love this book. And I will be grateful for what I have and what I need” - Iris Lozada - Fan

“Do you like the book?”

*nods* “Especially because my grandfather wrote it” - Leilah Lozada – Fan

Roberts has a number of book signing events planned for the near future.

Roberts is scheduled to appear at the following events:

December 2nd, 5PM to 7PM (RSVP) Meet and Greet at Northeastland Hotel - Presque Isle December 3rd & 4th Holiday Craft Fair at Aroostook Centre Mall - Presque Isle December 3rd, 11AM to 12PM Book Reading at Presque Isle Public Library - Presque Isle December 18th, 10AM to 12PM Author Event at Mars Hill Library - Mars Hill

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

