Man sentenced in 2019 Bangor murder

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of two people charged with murder and arson was in sentenced in a Bangor Courtroom this morning.

32-year-old Joseph Johnson pleaded guilty this morning for the murder of 59-year-old Berton Conley.

A judge ordered him to serve 9 years behind bars for both crimes.

In November of 2019, Johnson killed Conley, then set a fire inside Conley’s home.

Cote Choneska pleaded guilty in October to hindering the apprehension of Johnson and was sentenced to five years, but all of that except what he had already served was suspended.

