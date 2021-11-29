Advertisement

Stage set for Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June 25, 2013.(United Nations Photo/Rick Bajornas via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury is set to be picked Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?

Maxwell is accused of acting as Epstein’s chief enabler, recruiting and grooming young girls for the late financier to abuse.

The charges against her stem from allegations of four women who say she and Epstein victimized them as teens from 1994 to 2004.

Maxwell says she’s innocent. The 59-year-old British socialite, jailed in Brooklyn since her arrest, has called the claims against her “absolute rubbish.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSW Logo
Game Wardens and First Responders Rescue Injured Hiker in Aroostook State Park
Police say 72-year-old Michael Deabay of Presque Isle was driving when he lost control of his...
Two hospitalized following crash in Arookstook County
57 vendors sold Maine products
Houlton’s Holiday Craft Fair Returns
Nurses inside Cary's ICU talk about how their jobs have changed
Part 1: The COVID pandemic from a nurse’s point of view
Maine COVID-19 numbers for 11-26-21
Maine CDC COVID-19 update for Friday

Latest News

Each child tax credit payment is up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one...
Monday is the last day to update child tax credit information with the IRS
pharmacist
As Seen on WAGM This Morning: 11.24.2021 Dangers of Mixing Medications
pharmacist
As Seen on WAGM This Morning: 11.24.2021 Dangers of Mixing Medications
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
In this May 20, 2016, file photo, actor and singer Jussie Smollett attends the "Empire" FYC...
At Jussie Smollett trial, Osundairo brothers take center stage