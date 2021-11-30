PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -More than 100 people gathered at the Framework Church in Presque Isle Thanksgiving day to make sure everyone had a warm Thanksgiving meal.

“I hope it just brings a smile to their face.”

10 year old Jillian Ouellette is one of more than 100 volunteers spending the first part of their Thanksgiving holiday giving back to their community through the Carroll McKenna Thanksgiving Dinner event at Framework Church.

Jillian says “It’s Thanksgiving and I like helping people and I do this every year, so it’s really fun for me.”

The tradition started when a man named Carroll McKenna decided to provide Thanksgiving meals to his community out of his home. The church eventually partnered with him and took it over after he passed away. The tradition has continued ever since.

Pastor Bud Fancy, Lead Pastor at Framework Church says, “This is a thrill for us, this is a privilege. It’s such a win. We all learn to love other people and we get to get smiles and thank yous, love notes and we’re just thankful that the community lets us do it.”

Pastor Bud says this event not only blesses people who receive the meals, but those that volunteer as well.

He says, “It teaches us generosity. I don’t think there’s a bigger win than that. Now, if you tell the folks in nursing homes or in their homes especially who can’t cook a meal, the meals a huge win for them. It makes them feel loved and valued. We often have the time to pray with some of them if they would like us to and encourage them and love on them.”

About 175 volunteers worked together to cook the food, put it together and deliver it to the community. 367 meals were delivered. Once the deliveries were made, a Thanksgiving meal was served for anyone that wanted to join at Framework church. As for Jillian, she just wants to wish everyone...

“A Happy Thanksgiving!”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.