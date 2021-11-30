Advertisement

Environmental groups ask US agencies to suspend federal permits for NECEC

Mainers voted to halt the corridor project in the Nov. 2 election in a 59% to 41% margin.
Mainers voted to halt the corridor project in the Nov. 2 election in a 59% to 41% margin.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Three environmental advocacy groups in Maine are asking U.S. agencies to suspend federal permits for CMP’s clean energy corridor.

The Natural Resources Council of Maine, Sierra Club Maine and Appalachian Mountain Club Maine signed a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Energy and Army Corps of Engineers.

This comes after state-issued permits for CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project were suspended on Nov. 24.

On Nov. 19, Gov. Janet Mills certified the results of the Nov. 2 Question One referendum over whether to halt the corridor’s construction.

Mainers voted to halt the corridor project in the Nov. 2 election in a 59% to 41% margin.

In Monday’s letter to federal agencies, the three environmental groups argued that “recent and significant legal, regulatory and political changes raise new serious questions as to the project’s legality and further demonstrate it is not in the public interest.”

Responding to the groups’ letter, president & CEO of NECEC Transmission, LLC Thorn Dickinson did not seem phased by the latest moves to end the project.

“Just as we will do all we can to protect the most important clean energy project ever to come to the state of Maine, we expect those opposed to it to continue their efforts,” he wrote.

“In light of the climate and energy crisis we are facing, we very much hope our landmark carbon reducing initiative will prevail and all benefits to Mainers will resume.”

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Joseph Johnson
Man sentenced in 2019 Bangor death
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine health officials react to new omicron variant of COVID
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
The Brewer boys and girls basketball teams make the trip to County every year to play in a...
Brewer Witches teams use trip to County as bonding experience

Latest News

Chris A. Johansen State Representative ( R - Monticello )
Rep. Chris Johansen resigns from House seat
brandon
As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat with Brandon McDonald Part Two 11.29.2021
As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat with Brandon McDonald Part Two 11.29.2021
brandon
As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat with Brandon McDonald Part One 11.29.2021
brandon
As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat with Brandon McDonald Part One 11.29.2021