Foo Fighters coming to Bangor next summer

Foo Fighters (l-r): Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, and Chris Shiflett
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some exciting news for Foo Fighters fans.

The rock band is coming to Bangor next summer.

The concert will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Wed., July 27.

Waterfront Concerts says tickets will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

We’re told prices will start around $35

The band was just recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.

