Opening of Maine Veterans’ Homes in Augusta likely delayed until spring

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The new Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in Augusta likely will not open for residents until next spring.

A ribbon-cutting event was held in August for the facility.

A spokesperson for the organization cited unanticipated delays in construction, along with staff hiring and training, as contributing factors for the delay.

“It is likely that move-in will be closer to March,” said Christine M. Henson, communications & stewardship director for Maine Veterans Homes.

Construction on the facility, with an initially reported price tag of $91 million, is continuing.

The home is expected to hold 138 private rooms for residents and employ 250 people.

“In order to keep all of our residents and staff safe, our staff has been exclusively focused on patient care during recent COVID-19 cases that have also occurred in Augusta,” Henson said.

Maine Veterans’ Homes did not immediately respond to a request for additional information on what’s behind the construction delays.

