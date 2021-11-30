Rep. Chris Johansen resigns from House seat

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - Rep. Chris Johansen has resigned from his seat in the Maine legislature.

Johansen, a Republican from Monticello, said in his letter to House Speaker Ryan Fecteau that he needs to tend to his family farm. Johansen’s wife died of COVID-19 earlier this year, and Johansen said her dedication to their farm is what allowed him to work in the legislature.

Johansen’s resignation was first reported by Bangor Daily News, and the Maine House of Representatives website lists his official resignation date as Nov. 19.

Johansen advocated against pandemic restrictions, and was one of 7 representatives stripped of their committee assignments after refusing to wear a mask in the State House.

“I feel there is still much to be done to roll back the expansion of state power that we have witnessed these past two years,” he wrote.

