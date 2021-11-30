As Seen on Rise & Shine: AM Chat with Brandon McDonald Part One 11.29.2021
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -On this AM Chat with Shawn Cunningham segment of Rise & Shine, NMDC Small Business Director Brandon McDonald talks about a “Welcome Home” initiative that’s happening statewide but also in Aroostook County to spur economic development, jobs and the business sector. Shawn Cunningham moderates the conversation.
