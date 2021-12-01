Advertisement

Alec Baldwin to ABC about shooting: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger.’

This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview...
This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview with “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. The hour-long interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Baldwin's film “Rust,” will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.(Jeffrey Neira/ABC News via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Alec Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in an interview airing Thursday that he did not pull the trigger on a prop gun he was holding on a New Mexico film set when it went off, killing a cinematographer.

“I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said. “I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them. Never.”

It is Baldwin’s first sitdown interview since the Oct. 21 shooting on the set of the western film “Rust.” Authorities have said Baldwin was told the gun was safe to handle but continue to investigate how a live round ended up in the weapon.

ABC released a clip Wednesday that shows Baldwin breaking down in tears while describing Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the set. Director Joel Souza was also wounded.

He said in response to a question about how a live round ended up on the set: “I have no idea. “Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property.”

The interview will air as part of an hourlong special on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday and stream on Hulu later that evening.

Investigators have described “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the “Rust” set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

ABC said a two-hour special “20/20″ next week will examine the investigation into the shooting in more depth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Chris A. Johansen State Representative ( R - Monticello )
Rep. Chris Johansen resigns from House seat
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine health officials react to new omicron variant of COVID
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Alexander McLeish won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket gifted to him by a childhood...
Man wins $1 million on lottery ticket gift after heart surgery

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Michigan teen charged in Oxford High School shooting
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
8th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Four people were killed after officers responded to a domestic violence call in Clayton County,...
4 killed, including officer and suspect, in Georgia shooting
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday the first known U.S. case of the COVID-19 omicron variant had...
Fauci: First US case of omicron COVID variant discovered