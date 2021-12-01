Advertisement

East Machias woman sentenced to federal prison on drug charges

Kayla Thistlewood
Kayla Thistlewood(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An East Machias woman was sentenced to spend eight years in federal prison on drug charges after pleading guilty in April.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kayla Thistlewood appeared in court federal court in Bangor Tuesday.

She’s charged with possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, Thistlewood sold cocaine to a confidential informant in Washington County in July 2020.

She was arrested a month later by MDEA special agents.

The attorney general says in her vehicle were two young children along with fentanyl, crack cocaine, and about $7,800.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Chris A. Johansen State Representative ( R - Monticello )
Rep. Chris Johansen resigns from House seat
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine health officials react to new omicron variant of COVID
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Alexander McLeish won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket gifted to him by a childhood...
Man wins $1 million on lottery ticket gift after heart surgery

Latest News

County Hospital CEOs Discuss COVID-19 Booster Shots
Booster Shots Hospital CEOs
Booster Shots Hospital CEOs
Canadian PCR Lifted
Removal of Testing Requirements on Canadians Hopeful News for Area Businesses
Canadian PCR Lifted
Canadian PCR Lifted