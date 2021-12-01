Advertisement

Gov. Mills announces new funding to help fight climate change

Wednesday, Governor Mills highlighted the most significant work from the past 365 days.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - One year ago today Maine announced a new set of initiatives to fight climate change.

“Maine has moved to the front of the pack in tackling climate change. With a plan that is both aggressive and essential,” said Ivan Fernandez, a member of the Maine Climate Council.

Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills highlighted the most significant work from the past 365 days at a news conference in Orono.

“We installed more than 28,000 new heat pumps in one year alone. And we’re well on our way to reaching our 100,000 heat pump goal by 2025,” said Mills.

Maine is the most dependent state on home heating oil.

Heat pumps are a much greener option.

“In the last year we’ve installed 246 new electric vehicle charging stations,” said Mills.

More than 6,000 new electric vehicles were sold in Maine over the past year.

There have also been huge installments in solar panels, having quadrupled Maine’s megawatt output since 2019.

Now the governor is announcing nearly $5 million in grant money will be made available for towns and communities to enhance their local climate actions.

And $20 million will to go to strengthen storm and drinking water infrastructure damaged by flooding linked to climate change.

“There is no question that heavier rain events are testing the capacity of our aging culverts, and inadequate waste water treatment facilities,” said Jim Gardner, Maine Municipal president.

“We’re making unprecedented strides to embrace clean energy, to reduce carbon emissions, to strengthen our economy and help out local communities fight at every level the greatest danger of our time,” said Mills.

