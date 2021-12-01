More than 7,500 COVID booster shots administered in Maine Tuesday

Updated coronavirus cases and vaccination rates for Maine (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 10,881 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were given out in Maine Tuesday, according to Maine’s vaccination dashboard.

Of those, 7,526 were booster shots.

68.1% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated for the COVID virus.

Meanwhile, the Maine CDC is reporting 987 new cases and 3 additional deaths.

Two were residents of York County and one a resident of Penobscot County.

Kennebec County recording 158 new cases.

121 in Penobscot County.

69 additional ones in Somerset and 40 in Hancock counties.

The Maine CDC reports 330 people are in the hospital with the virus.

100 are in intensive care.

46 are on ventilators.

According to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, 65% of the COVID patients are unvaccinated.

For those in the ICU - that number is about 85 to 90%.

