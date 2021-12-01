Removal of Testing Requirements on Canadians Hopeful News for Area Businesses

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Canadian Government lifted the PCR testing requirement on its own citizens crossing the border on November 30th.

Many are hoping by dropping the testing requirements, Canadians will travel back over the border to shop. Business owners, like Josh Tweedie of Tweedie’s IGAs in Presque Isle, Mars Hill and Fort Fairfield, are hoping that dropping the testing requirements is a sign of economic recovery in the future. Tweedie said prior to the pandemic, up to 25 percent of sales at his stores were from Canadian visitors.

“Most businesses around the county, we really depend on having that extra foot traffic, because we’re in a rural area and we need the extra foot traffic coming over here. So any bit of help from our Canadian friends would be a huge boost to our economy…Typically some of the bigger movers for us with the Canadian customers are poulty, dairy items. There’s certain items that we have, that we carry here in the U.S. that they don’t…We’re looking forward to having our Canadian friends and customers come back, we missed them, it’s been a long time, its way overdue and we’re looking forward to having them back.” says Tweedie.

Americans still need to provide both proof of vaccination and a PCR test in order to enter Canada. Canadians are able to cross the border if they are fully vaccinated and only need to provide a PCR test if they have been away from Canada for more than 72 hours.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.